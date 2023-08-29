Kamloops man on trial for alleged 28-hour attack that left girlfriend bloodied

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops woman thought she was “going to die” when her boyfriend allegedly snapped last year and began to beat and choke her while holding her against her will for more than a day.

That’s what a judge was told Monday as Thomas Falk’s trial got underway in B.C. Supreme Court. The 34-year-old is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault by choking, sexual assault, uttering threats and unlawful confinement.

He was arrested a year ago after an alleged violent attack that spanned 28 hours.

The complainant, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban, testified Monday about the incident. She said Falk helped her move into a new North Shore condo on Aug. 24, 2022, before snapping and turning violent.

The 39-year-old woman said the attack, which she said carried on for 28 hours, came “literally out of nowhere.”

“Honestly, I thought I was going to die,” she said. “It was the scariest thing of my life.”

The woman said Falk punched her in the face and threw her around. She also said he strangled her multiple times, including at least two incidents in which he caught her trying to run to the condo building’s elevator.

“I tried to leave numerous times,” she said. “He dragged me back every single time.”

Photos entered as exhibits at trial show the complainant’s injuries. Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said the woman had blood matted in her hair and on her clothing when she was taken to Royal Inland Hospital by police.

Falk is also accused of raping the complainant. In court, she initially described the sex as consensual, but then said she meant she chose not to fight back in an effort to bring the attack to an end.

The woman said Falk was acting strange in the hours leading up to the attack, during which time she said he shaved his entire body and watched pornography openly in front of her — something he did not typically do.

The trial is expected to conclude by the end of the week.