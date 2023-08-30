Olivia Newton-John tribute show returning to Kamloops, Kelowna this fall

Photo: Mpro4

An Olivia Newton-John tribute show is returning to the Interior this fall with a two-hour show dedicated to the music icon.

The Olivia Show will be back for the second time in Kamloops and their first time in Kelowna, but the Vernon show has been cancelled, according to promoter Carlos Sia.

The show will star Sabrina Plaisance-Sia, a performer from Las Vegas. She will be performing hit songs and hosting a 30-minute Grease sing-a-long at the end of the show.

Plaisance-Sia will also be decked out in multiple costumes throughout the night.

The Kelowna show will be on Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre and the Kamloops show will take place on Sept. 10 also from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Adult tickets are $45 each, students and seniors are $40 each, and tickets for anyone under the age of 17 will cost $25.

"It's a family friendly show. So anyone who enjoys Olivia Newton-John music or Grease or Xanadu would enjoy this one," Sia said.