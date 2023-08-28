'Anti-Pride protester' arrested outside Drag Storytime event at North Kamloops library

Photo: Joseph Jack Protesters holding signs assembled on Saturday outside the North Kamloops library, where a Drag Storytime event was taking place. Police said one protester was arrested after entering the room in which the event was taking place and refusing to leave.

A protester was arrested over the weekend outside a Drag Storytime event at the public library in North Kamloops.

According to police, Mounties were called to the library, in the 600-block of Tranquille Road, at about 10 a.m. on Saturday for a report of “anti-Pride protesters” waving signs and yelling at attendees.

“While police were on scene, a protester entered the story time room and began filming the event, which was intended and attended by children under 18 years old,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The protester was asked to leave and refused to do so, resulting in an arrest for trespassing and mischief. The suspect was later released pending the investigation’s conclusion.”

Evelyn said Mounties are also investigating a report of an assault at the event involving a person holding a sign.

Anyone with information about either incident can call police at 250-828-3000.