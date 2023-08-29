World champion hammer thrower thanks Kamloops for his success

Photo: Terje Pedersen / THE CANADIAN PRESS Canada's Ethan Katzberg takes part in the hammer during the Diamond League Bislett Games 2023 at Bislett Stadium, Oslo on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The top hammer thrower on the planet says Kamloops played a big role in helping him reach the top of the podium.

Ethan Katzberg won gold in hammer throw on Aug. 20 at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary. The Nanaimo product has been living and training in Kamloops for more than two years.

The 21-year-old set a Canadian record throw of 81.25 metres on his fifth attempt, which broke his previous national record of 81.18 metres and earned him world championships gold.

Katzberg is also the youngest world champion for men’s hammer throwing, the youngest medallist ever for the event and the first Canadian man to be on the podium at the world championships.

Katzberg originally moved to Kamloops in 2020 to train under two throwing champions.

He has been training with Dylan Armstrong, a Kamloopsian Olympic bronze medallist, and Armstrong’s coach Anatoliy Bondarchuk, who himself won Olympic gold in 1972.

In an interview with Caela Fenton of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Katzberg said Kamloops was a big part of his success.

He credited Armstrong, Bondarchuk, the Kamloops Track and Field Club and the city itself for a role in his gold medal.

“Big thanks to the city of Kamloops for all they’ve given me and done for me,” Katzberg told Fenton.

“It’s an unbelievable area. Big names come out of Kamloops.”

— With files from The Canadian Press