Air cadets from across the province graduate with pilot licence at Kamloops Airport

Fourteen air cadets graduated last week at the Kamloops Airport from the Power Pilot Training Course, which awards them their first pilot’s licence.

More than 50 friends and family members gathered Friday at Fulton Field to celebrate the graduation.

The Power Pilot Training Course is a seven-week course that helps cadets earn their pilot’s licence as well as their wings, which is a badge worn on their uniform.

Capt. Josh Burneau from the Regional Cadet Support Unit said two other graduations were taking place on Friday — one in Comox and another in Pitt Meadows.

The graduates in Kamloops came from across B.C., including Comox, Surrey, Burnaby, Delta and Victoria.

One of the graduates, Cole Morris, said he hopes to continue on to military college or go to BCIT for aviation and eventually fly commercial planes.

“Overall, super proud," he said. "It was just a great experience."

Julian Glass, another graduate, plans to teach young cadets to fly in the future.

“I’m going to try to do Flying for Cadets, so I can fly cadets up there, get them familiar and hopefully they can come and do what I did,” Glass said.

“I’m so relieved everything went well. Yeah, I am going to miss some of the guys, but I am sure we will find some way to see each other again.”

Lieut. Col. Ryan Kean, commanding officer in Cold Lake, Alta., travelled to Kamloops to present the new pilots their wings.

“I’m sure you are looking at all the effort and hard work and support that you needed to get you where you are today. The thing that I ask you to do the most is not only look back but look forward,” Kean said.

"You will now always have an escape to the skies.”