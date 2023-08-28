Man charged with four counts of arson pleads guilty to mischief as part of plea deal

Photo: Castanet

A man charged with four counts of arson in connection with a string of dumpster fires in downtown Kamloops has pleaded guilty to a single count of mischief as part of a plea deal.

William Aaron Lamb, who had previously been charged with four counts of arson from alleged incidents that occurred May 15 and May 16, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of mischief under $5,000 as part of a joint submission.

“Mr. Lamb is prepared to waive formal reading of the new mischief count and agrees to enter a guilty plea to that,” said defence lawyer Shelton Tate.

“On the understanding that the information charging four counts of arson will be stayed after sentencing, provided everything goes according to plan.”

The four counts of arson will be stayed after Lamb is sentenced. A pre-sentence report is being prepared.

Lamb has also plead guilty to one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 on an unrelated matter.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and RCMP were called to a garbage dumpster fire in an alleyway behind the 400 block of Lansdowne Street May 15.

An hour later, more dumpster fires were reported and extinguished in alleyways behind Victoria Street.

At the time, Mounties said a rapid response by multiple investigative units and KFR resulted in the string of fires being quickly extinguished, evidence collected and the suspect identified and arrested.

A date has not yet been set for Lamb’s sentencing.