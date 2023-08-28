Kamloops coffee shop to hold night market with local artisans

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops coffee shop is hosting a night market featuring goods from a variety of local artisans.

5Bean Brewbar & Cafe recently announced that they will be hosting a community night market inside their Sahali cafe, located at 900-1200 Summit Drive.

The market will take place on Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The cafe will still be open for regular hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature crochet pieces, jewelry, paintings, macrame art and more.

There will also be specialty drinks that are only available for the market which includes a tiramisu mocha and a grapefruit ginger chili tonic.

More information can be found on the 5Bean Instagram page.