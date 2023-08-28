Pride Week ends with thousands attending downtown Kamloops parade

Kamloops Pride closed its fifth annual Pride week with a parade and festival Sunday downtown, filling the streets with bright colours and upbeat tunes.

The parade saw thousands of attendees fill the streets along Seymour Street and Victoria Street as participants made their way past crowds of onlookers.

“We're having a lot of fun. We're excited to see all the fun outfits and everybody having a good time and celebrating — lots of music, lots of dancing,” said Jenna Nickel from Kamloops YMCA.

Barb Nederpel, president of the Hospital Employees’ Union, said she was happy to see so many people come out despite the challenges of recent years.

“Considering what's been going on, we've come out of a major pandemic, we've had significant climate crisis, including the wildfires that are happening recently, and there's been such a massive rise in heat,” said Nederpel.

“It’s important for us to make sure that every single person in our society feels like they belong, feels like they're included and that they matter — lives depend on it.”

Participants in this year’s parade spoke to Castanet Kamloops of the importance of seeing the Kamloops community show their support.

“For so long folks have not been able to be allowed to be themselves,” said Lexa Smerdal from Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services.

“I think in a world where it's really hard right now being able to just come out and be authentically us and share our love, it's really important.”

Many of the parade’s participants spoke of the importance of showing community support.

“We all have someone in our lives who might be feeling different than others and may not feel that it's safe to be out and proud,” said Jamie Lintott from Kamloops YMCA.

“So just having people out there showing that you're beautiful as you are, it's just one of those things that I think we should be doing as human beings and to build like a bigger brighter community here in Kamloops.”

Dakota Stone, from BC Emergency Health Services, said he was glad to see the smoke disperse enough for the day to be enjoyed.

“I think it's important for people to come out and support pride because it just allows people to know like you are supported to be who you are, no matter where you are, in whatever you do,” said Stone.

“You are loved, you are welcomed, you're supported to just be you, so it's very important to have pride still to this day.”

The parade and subsequent festival closed this year’s pride week after a week of events and activities, including a youth dance, a movie night and a drag story time.

The Pride Festival was held by the bandshell at Riverside Park, where local artisans, organizations, businesses and performers took part in the event.