Rossmoore to see increased fire behaviour for several days thanks to warmer, drier conditions

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Increased fire behaviour is expected at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, as weather conditions bring hot temperatures and low humidity.

The more than 11,000-hectare blaze is located 10 kilometres south of Kamloops, burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

Casda Thomas, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said the region will continue to see “an upward trend” in weather conditions.

“What we're seeing for the next couple days are some warmer and drier conditions and with that little bit of wind — so just really focusing on that right now,” said Thomas.

“So, local people can expect to see a little bit of smoke coming out of these fires, both Rossmoore and Bush Creek East.”

BCWS said the warming and drying trend will continue through Monday, but temperatures are expected to cool off and become closer to seasonal by Tuesday.

The change in weather will bring cooler temperatures, chances of precipitation and a possible increase in wind later into the week.

Thomas said operational objectives have remained relatively the same following decreased activity on the fire over the past several days.

“Working on guard in priority areas, working on bringing the fire to the guard, and then extinguishing kind of the blackened edge of the fire in areas that it's accessible,” said Thomas.

Crews are continuing to work on a containment line along the wildfire’s southern flank, as a guard continues to be constructed northeast of Frogmoore Creek, with heavy equipment reinforcing contingency guards east of the pipeline.

Ground crews continue to perform mop-up and patrols along the entire northern section of the fire, working in a clockwise direction from Rossmoore Lake to Nichol Lake.

Firefighters are continuing to work hot spots identified by infrared scans, with small hand-ignitions taking place to remove fuels between guards and the fire’s edge.

Currently, there are 71 firefighters, and 38 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the blaze. There are 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Bush Creek East fire.