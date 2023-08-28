Showers, overcast skies and drop in temperatures forecast over the coming week

Madison Reeve

Kamloops is forecast to see to see a large drop in temperatures mid week before returning to 30 C heat by the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

Cloudy skies are predicted for much of the week, with chances of showers expected to arrive by Tuesday.

Monday will see sunny skies in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud by the late afternoon with 20 km/h wind becoming east and a 34 C high throughout the day. Monday night will see cloudy periods and a low of 15 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud as temperatures reach a high of 27 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers expected during the day. Showers are predicted overnight, with an overnight low of 16 C.

Rain is expected throughout most of Wednesday, with a daytime high of 19 C. Showers will continue into the night as temperatures reach a low of 14 C.

Thursday will continue to see rain throughout the day, accompanying a high of 22 C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.

Summer temperatures will return by Thursday, reaching a high of 30 C with a mix of sun and clouds over the course of the day. Cloudy periods will continue into the evening with an overnight low of 15 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast to continue into the weekend, with daytime highs remaining around 30 C.