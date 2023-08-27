Toys R Us opens doors to new Kamloops store 18 months after abrupt closure

Photo: Contributed Shoppers head toward the tills on Saturday at Toys R Us on Notre Dame Drive in Kamloops. The store opened for the first time on Saturday, 18 months after it closed abruptly in a separate nearby location..

A popular national toy store has reopened in Kamloops.

Toys R Us opened for business in a new Notre Dame Drive location on Saturday. The store is located in the former Bed Bath & Beyond location at Columbia Square, 500 Notre Dame Dr.

The store features a large Babies R Us section but no electronics or video games. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A grand opening is still in the works, according to the company.

Toys R Us was previously located across the parking lot at the same address, from 1995 until its abrupt closure in January of 2022. That location is now home to an expanded Nature’s Fare, which opened earlier this summer.

Elsewhere at Columbia Square, Dolson’s Source for Sports is slated to open a new location on Oct. 1, in the former One Boardshop space. The local sports retailer had been located at Aberdeen Mall for more than 40 years.