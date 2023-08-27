Kamloops council OKs code of conduct changes to avoid high costs for vexatious complaints

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops council has voted to amend its code of conduct bylaw so only council, committee or working group members and staff can use the process to file a formal complaint, amid concerns that vexatious complaints from the public could result in high costs to the taxpayer.

According to the City of Kamloops, the bylaw as originally written states an independent investigator must be retained to investigate all complaints, even if they are obviously frivolous.

During a council meeting on Aug. 15, Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, said it costs taxpayers money to retain the investigator — even if this individual only confirms the complaint was vexatious.

“If it was blatantly false, if somebody say, made a statement that one of you made a statement in this public setting that was recorded — that we knew you didn't make because we've gone back and listened to the recording — we would still have to retain an investigator,” she said.

“Even one conversation with an investigator, that person's a lawyer, maybe it's only $500 and the lawyer says ‘No, no, you're fine, I listened to the recording, no need for an investigation,’ we still wasted $500 of taxpayer dollars because somebody has made a false allegation.”

Mazzotta said to her knowledge, the only municipalities in the province with codes of conduct permitting complaints from the public are Surrey and Vancouver, both of which have hired ethics commissioners.

David Trawin, City of Kamloops CAO, said members of the public can still raise complaints with council members directly. He noted citizens have the right to contact the B.C. ombudsperson with concerns about council conduct.

Trawin said during the council meeting that there have been six complaints brought forward from members of the public since the code of conduct was adopted.

Denis Walsh, former Kamloops councillor, spoke out against the recommended bylaw changes during the council meeting. He said four of those six complaints had been submitted by him, adding he feels there have been times when civility and respect weren't displayed in council chambers.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was the only member of council opposed to the amendment.

“I really think that we're making a big mistake at this point, and limiting the public from giving them more avenues to put complaints forward. And we looked at it very carefully just months ago, we looked at it very carefully,” he said. “To me it's shocking that we would try to eliminate them.”

Coun. Bill Sarai disagreed.

“I don't think it's a tool that should be available just for anybody to put in a complaint. There are avenues to do it. And for six complaints to come in in the last three months, four months, — and four from one individual — tells me that it's not something that is required seriously,” Sarai said.

He said Walsh should know that he can send members of council an email if he has a concern.

“It is someone that is just asking a question, basically, and we’ve got to spend a ton of money to get him the answer. If he has a concern about anybody's conduct, he can bring that up to council in so many different avenues of communication.”