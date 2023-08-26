TNRD revises evacuation order for Bush Creek East Wildfire

Photo: BCWS

An evacuation order has been revised by the Thompson-Nicola District Emergency Operations Centre because of the potential danger to life and safety due to wildfire.

An evacuation order remains in place for approximately 57 addressed properties in the following areas of Electoral Area "L" Grasslands.

600 to 863 Bailey Rd.

8449 to 8589 Black Mountain Rd.

562 to 652 English Rd.

8420 to 8453 Heitman Rd.

8097 Skimikin Rd.

268 to 808 Squilax-Turtle Valley Rd.

And any other properties as outlined on map

For those remaining in the evacuation order, if you are in the described area, you must leave immediately.

The evacuation order was partially rescinded to an alert with the other previously ordered properties.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has prepared an information package that contains important information about returning home after an ordered evacuation and the threat of wildfire is over.