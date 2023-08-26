Police ask for public's help to find missing 50-year-old Kamloops man

Photo: RCMP Kamloops police are asking for the public's help to find a missing local man.

Police are searching for a Kamloops man who was last seen at his home on Friday.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said Donney Mathiesen, 50, was last seen on Aug. 25 at 12:30 p.m. at his home on the south shore.

“Police are concerned for his well being and are asking the public to please contact us if they have seen or know of Donney’s whereabouts,” the statement said.

Mathiesen is known to be an avid hiker and hikes on local trails.

He is described as standing six-foot-two, weighting 185 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information that could help locate Mathiesen is asked to contact their local police, or the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.