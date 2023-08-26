BCWS says crews having 'good success' building guard at Rossmoore as weather warms

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service says crews are having “good success” working at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

The wildfire, which is now estimated to be over 11,000 hectares in size, is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

Mike McCulley, BCWS fire information officer, said during a video update on Friday afternoon that there hasn’t been a lot of growth on the fire over the last 72 hours.

“This is obviously due to the downturn in weather that we’ve had,” he said.

“Still having good success on this fire, able to build guard where we need to. We have a lot of focus going on in the southeast and southwest corner,” he said.

“Our unit crews are working there to continue to get in as tight as we can to this fire, and build guard with the option of using planned ignitions to remove fuel between the guard and fire sometime in the next few days if the conditions allow.”

McCulley said crews are making good progress on the guard, with roughly 40 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the Rossmoore Lake blaze.

“[We’re] pretty grateful to have that support from our local contracting community,” he said.

“We actually had some opportunity today [Friday], just due to the progress we've made, to give a few of them some well-deserved rest. So that's good news for us. That's always a sign that we’re trending in the right direction — at least for now.”

BCWS said it’s expecting increased fire activity at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire. As the weather warms, active fire might be more visible, along with additional smoke.

“Fire behaviour will increase with increasing temperatures, especially in areas with direct sunlight,” BCWS said.

As of Saturday, there are 72 wildland firefighters responding to the blaze, along with 38 pieces of heavy equipment.