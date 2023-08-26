Kamloops Pride Parade, festival to take place in downtown Kamloops on Sunday

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Pride Parade in August 2022. This year's parade will happen on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Residents are invited to join in and celebrate as the annual Pride Parade and Pride Festival is set to take place in downtown Kamloops on Sunday.

“Let’s get together for a day of inclusivity, diversity and pride,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. from Seymour Street and Second Avenue. Parade participants will travel north on Second before marching along Victoria Street. The parade will disperse between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

The Pride Festival will be held in Riverside Park by the bandshell at 100 Lorne Street from noon to 4 p.m.

Local artisans, organizations, businesses and performers are taking part in the festival, which will also include a kids zone and a low-sensory tent.

“Whether attending alone or with friends and family, you will find fun activities, discover local businesses and connect with local community outreach groups,” organizers said.

A number of temporary road closures will be in effect in downtown Kamloops on Sunday to accommodate the parade.

According to the City of Kamloops, the closures will happen from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and do not park on the parade route. Please use caution when driving in the vicinity of this event,” the city said.

Some transit routes which stop at the Lansdowne Exchange will be detoured during the event. The city said these transit detours will happen between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.