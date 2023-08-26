Firefighters extinguish grass fire near Sahali apartment buildings

Photo: Kristen Holliday KFR crews were called to a grass fire in Sahali on Saturday morning.

Kamloops Fire Rescue made quick work of a landscape fire that started in a grassy space behind a few Sahali apartment buildings on Saturday.

The fire happened on Saturday about 11:15 a.m, in the 200-block of Arrowstone Drive, near Sa-Hali secondary school.

Aman Kaur said she was getting ready to leave for a day trip when she spotted some fast-moving flames.

She said no one else was around, and she called 911 to report the fire to KFR.

Shortly afterwards, KFR crews arrived. By 11:30, personnel could be seen spraying water over a blackened area in the grass field.