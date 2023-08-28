Judge orders TRU to turn over more details of workplace misconduct probe

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University has been ordered to provide one of its senior administrators additional redacted details from a report into high-profile claims of workplace misconduct.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, filed an application in B.C. Supreme Court seeking a copy of the report, which was completed last December following a $1 million investigation into the complaints.

Milovick was one of two high-ranking TRU administrators named in the complaints. Investigators found no wrongdoing on his part, and he is now suing the complainants for defamation.

The judge sided Friday with Milovick — at least somewhat. TRU will have to provide Milovick with a copy of the report which will include redactions only for any person not given notice of the application. Redactions will be removed for those who were given notice.

“This court directs that the partially redacted investigation report so produced be used only for the limited purpose of proving or disproving a material fact in this litigation,” the court order reads.

The order was made on Friday and gives TRU 30 days to provide the partially redacted report to Milovick and his lawyer.

Milovick claimed his lawyer asked TRU for a fully unredacted copy of the investigation report on three seperate occasions between January and April, but never received the report.

TRU’s lawyer indicated in May the university would only provide an unredacted copy of the report with the consent of the other parties named in it.

Milovick has previously said he hasn’t received a response from the complainants or Larry Phillips, the other senior administrator named in the initial complaint. Phillips was fired by TRU President Brett Fairbairn in December 2021.

Fairbairn maintained that Phillips’ firing was unrelated to the allegations, despite the investigation report substantiating 10 of the 33 allegations against him.

Phillips is now suing Fairbairn and TRU, alleging breach of contract, emotional distress and negligence, among other claims.

None of the allegations in either of the lawsuits has been proven in court.