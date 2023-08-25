Kamloops Museum and Archives offers free admission to wildfire evacuees

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Museum and Archives is offering free admission to those displaced by wildfires within the Okanagan and Interior regions.

Fire evacuees will able to access the museum for free until Sept. 30.

"Kamloops Museum and Archives aims to provide a safe space where individuals and families can find comfort, inspiration, and a brief escape from the many challenges associated with the wildfires," the museum said in a statement.

"The Museum offers a welcoming environment with children’s activities, comfortable seating, reading materials, and local history exhibitions."



More information about the current exhibitions and programs can be found on the KMA website.

The Kamloops Art Gallery is also offering free admission to evacuees, and several local businesses have extended offers for wildfire evacuees or firefighters. The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce is keeping track of these offers on its website.