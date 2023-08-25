TNFC hosts meet and greet with Vancouver-based film director

Photo: Unsplash/Kal Visuals

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission will be hosting a meet and greet with the Vancouver-based director of Golden Delicious.

Jason Karman will be at Paramount Theatre's screening of his film on Friday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

At the event, Karman will discuss his film and answer questions from the audience. This event is free for anyone who has purchased a tickets to the screening of Golden Delicious, described on the Kamloops Film Society website as "a classic coming-of-age story in the digital age."

Karman is a writer, director and producer out of Vancouver. He has directed 17 short films. These films have been screened across the globe, including in Hawaii and Australia.

To buy a ticket for the film screening you can visit the Kamloops Film Society website.