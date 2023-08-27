Man taken into custody after threatening a person with a large knife

Photo: File Photo

A man was taken into custody last weekend after threatening a person with a large knife.

On August 19 around 5:30 p.m., police officers were called to a residence where a man was allegedly having a mental health crisis and had approached a person known to him with a large knife, assaulted him and was making threats.

Police arrived on scene and were able to located the suspect. He was arrested and apprehended under the Mental Health Act, then taken to hospital for medical assessment and care.

Charge recommendations are expected.