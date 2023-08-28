Police search for blue Mazda stolen from a business last weekend

Photo: File Photo

Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was stolen from a business along the East Trans Canada Highway last weekend.

On Aug. 19, about 7 a.m., the RCMP received a report of a vehicle that was taken after the suspect broke into a business on the East Trans Canada Highway and escaped with several sets of keys.

The dark blue 2024 Mazda CX-3 GT was driven onto the highway at a high rate of speed by a man who was wearing a mask.

Police patrols in the area have not been successful in locating the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.