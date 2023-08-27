Suspect arrested after backpack, electronics taken from vehicle

Photo: File Photo

Kamloops police say reports of a backpack stolen from a vehicle in Sahali led to the arrest of a man wanted on a warrant.

According to Kamloops RCMP, on Sunday, Aug. 20, police received a report that a backpack containing electronics had been stolen from a vehicle on Columbia Street West. A suspect was located nearby and arrested.

The stolen property was then returned to the owner.

Police confirmed the suspect was wanted on warrant out of Barriere and was held in custody as a result. According to Mounties, charge recommendations are anticipated.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP.