Kamloops RCMP recover truck stolen from Chetwynd

A pickup truck stolen out of Chetwynd was recovered by Kamloops police last weekend.
According to Kamloops RCMP, an officer was on the 800-block of Schubert Drive at about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 when he saw an unoccupied truck that was spray painted black. The officer determined the license plate attached to the truck belonged to a Mazda that was stolen from Kamloops.
Mounties then confirmed the truck had also been reported stolen out of Chetwynd.
According to police, a "conductive energy device baton" was found and seized for destruction.
The truck has been placed in a tow yard to be retrieved by its rightful owner.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.