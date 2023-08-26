Kamloops RCMP recover truck stolen from Chetwynd

Photo: File Photo

A pickup truck stolen out of Chetwynd was recovered by Kamloops police last weekend.

According to Kamloops RCMP, an officer was on the 800-block of Schubert Drive at about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 when he saw an unoccupied truck that was spray painted black. The officer determined the license plate attached to the truck belonged to a Mazda that was stolen from Kamloops.

Mounties then confirmed the truck had also been reported stolen out of Chetwynd.

According to police, a "conductive energy device baton" was found and seized for destruction.

The truck has been placed in a tow yard to be retrieved by its rightful owner.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.