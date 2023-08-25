One person arrested after Kamloops RCMP find stolen vehicle

Photo: File Photo

A Kamloops woman was arrested after police located a stolen vehicle on the North Shore.

In a news release, RCMP said on Sunday at noon, officers caught sight of a suspicious vehicle at the Halston Connector Road and Halston Avenue.

The Mounties confirmed the silver Kia had been reported as stolen from Alberta.

When officers were on scene, two people fled on foot. A woman was found in a nearby bathroom with the car's key in her possession.

The woman, who is from Kamloops, was released with conditions and a court date.

According to RCMP, charge recommendations expected as part of the assessment and approval process.

Police said the second suspect "remains outstanding."

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.