TNRD EOC closely watching Rossmoore Lake wildfire as weekend warms up

Photo: TNRD

UPDATE 1:58 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre says it is closely monitoring the Rossmoore Lake wildfire as warmer weather is expected this weekend.

The Rossmoore Lake fire is currently 7,853.6 hectares in size and is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, approximately 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Within the past week, BC Wildfire Service has been lucky with lower temperatures, higher humidity and slight precipitation that has helped the firefight.

However, this weekend they are expecting temperature to reach 28 C with lower humidity levels and light winds.

“We've been fortunate in the last few days with cooler weather and higher humidity [that] has allowed the wildfire service to work on some of its objectives. And to the point where we were able to reduce the order area yesterday, from approximately 48 to approximately 10 properties,” said Colton Davies, TNRD communications manager.

BCWS said that they are expecting fire behaviour to increase with the higher temperatures, especially in areas with direct sunlight.

Davies said that the TNRD EOC is cautiously watching the blaze in case they need to change the evacuation orders or alerts.

“Our EOC is watching the impacts of the potential weather change,” he said.

“We're just going to continue to hope for favourable weather and continue to take recommendations from the wildfire service as needed.”

ORIGINAL 5:51 a.m.

Fire activity on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire is expected to increase as the weather warms up again.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, an upper ridge is forming over B.C., a weather pattern associated with higher temperatures and decreasing humidity.

"The atmospheric stability means winds will be light for the next few days and will be primarily influenced by slope. Upslope winds will occur during the day and downslope winds will occur at night," BCWS said.

On Friday, crews will continue to work on containment line construction along the south flank.

A guard is being constructed northeast of Frogmoore Creek further south, and heavy equipment is reinforcing contingency guards from the transmission line east to the pipeline.

According to BCWS, mop-up and patrol are ongoing along the entire northern section of the fire working in a clockwise direction from Ross Moore Lake to Nichol Lake.

On Thursday, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has downgraded evacuation orders for dozens of properties. These properties remain on evacuation alert.

The regional district said the number of properties under evacuation order has dropped from 48 to just 10.

Some properties in Electoral areas ‘J’, ‘L’ and ‘M’ remain under an evacuation order, a detailed map can be found here.

An Area Restriction Order remains in place in the vicinity of the Rossmoore Lake wildfire. For details click here.

This order took effect at noon on Aug. 17.

BCWS warned the public that the area surrounding the Rossmoore Lake wildfire is an active worksite. Residents should be aware that significant safety hazards may be present, and should avoid all unnecessary travel through the area. These hazards could include:

heavy equipment, aircraft and personnel engaging in suppression activities

danger trees (fire-damaged trees that have become unstable and could fall over without warning)

ash pits, which may be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down

unstable soils and terrain

increased potential for landslides or rock falls

damaged trails or irregular trail surfaces

increased water runoff, which could lead to flooding or debris flows

BCWS