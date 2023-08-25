Evacuation orders but lifting as fire activity is expected to increase

Photo: TNRD

Fire activity on the Rossmore Lake wildfire is expected to increase as the weather warms up again.

An upper ridge is forming over B.C., this weather pattern is associated with higher temperatures and decreasing humidity. The atmospheric stability means winds will be light for the next few days and will be primarily influenced by slope. Upslope winds will occur during the day and downslope winds will occur at night.

The operational objectives remain consistent, the following operations are ongoing for August 25, 2023. Work on containment line construction continues along the south flank.

A guard is being constructed northeast of Frogmoore Creek further south, heavy equipment is reinforcing contingency guards from the transmission line east to the pipeline.

Mop-up and patrol are ongoing along the entire northern section of the fire working in a clockwise direction from Ross Moore Lake to Nichol Lake.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District has partially downgraded some evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts.

The regional district says the number of properties under evacuation order has dropped from 48 to just 10.

Some properties in Electoral areas ‘J’, ‘L’ and ‘M’ remain under an evacuation order, a detailed map can be found here.

TNRD says the downgraded evacuation order is effective as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Area Restriction Order remains in place in the vicinity of the Rossmoore Lake wildfire. For details click here. This Order took effect at noon on August 17, 2023 and remains in force until the earlier noon on August 31, 2023 or until the Order is rescinded.

The area surrounding the Rossmoore Lake wildfire is still an active worksite. Members of the public should be aware that significant safety hazards may be present and should avoid all unnecessary travel through the area. These hazards could include:

heavy equipment, aircraft and personnel engaging in suppression activities

danger trees (fire-damaged trees that have become unstable and could fall over without warning)

ash pits, which may be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down

unstable soils and terrain

increased potential for landslides or rock falls

damaged trails or irregular trail surfaces

increased water runoff, which could lead to flooding or debris flows

BCWS