City to prepare report, bylaw changes that could permit home businesses for RMTs

A proposal to amend City of Kamloops bylaws to allow registered massage therapists to operate home-based businesses within city limits has cleared its first hurdle.

During a meeting on Aug. 15, city council adopted a motion introduced by Coun. Katie Neustaeter recommending staff bring forward a report and prepare amendments to the municipal zoning bylaw which, if approved, would allow RMTs to run home businesses.

Neustaeter told Castanet Kamloops in an earlier interview under existing bylaws, unregistered massage therapists working with a spa service or offering relaxation massage are allowed to have home businesses, but qualified RMTs, who are subject to the rules and regulations of a professional regulatory body, aren’t able to do so.

She said running a home-based practice can offer RMTs greater flexibility and freedom in their work schedule.

"I've read a letter from one RMT who says they would love to co-practice and they have in the past. …They hope to return to that and do that in the future. But during those years, particularly when you have young kids and still need a dual income and want to keep your certification up, it’s incredibly challenging,” Neustaeter said.

RMTs say their job is physically demanding, and as home-based businesses have less overhead, this would allow some professionals to work at a more reasonable pace for them, without the pressure of increasing work hours due to financial needs.

During the Aug. 15 council meeting, Coun. Nancy Bepple wondered about other provincially regulated healthcare practitioners that might be in a similar situation.

“I grapple with this idea that we are deciding for one specific profession when there are 30 different practitioner groups who you could argue could have something similar. So why is it that we’re tackling it for this one specific group?” Bepple asked.

Neustaeter said the rationale will come forward in the staff report.

“That's a specific consideration that staff has made when they look at it, and then again, through the lens of other municipalities, why they allow RMTs as opposed to some of those other groups,” she said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said he would support Neustaeter's motion, noting there were good questions from his council colleagues that he expects will be addressed in the staff report.

“Office vacancy rates specifically — there isn't much vacancy out there anymore like there was five, six, seven, eight years ago,” O’Reilly said.

“I think the timing for this is right. …I look forward to seeing what staff puts forward.”