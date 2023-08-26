Man sentenced for calling ex-partner many times, breaching no contact orders

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man was sentenced to more than a hundred days in jail after contacting his ex-partner multiple times, breaching orders meant to restrict him from contacting her.

Syryph Sycoraijan Tea Campbell, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to breaching a non-communication order, a no-contact order with the same complainant, and for failing to report to his probation officer.

Court heard Campbell failed to report to his probation officer in October 2021, which lead to him being placed into custody by the end of October.

While in custody, Campbell repeatedly breached a previous non-communication order with his ex-partner, whom he called 17 times between Nov. 10 and 18.

“Some of these were just voicemails, but some of these were conversations that were as long as 31 minutes long,” said Crown prosecutor Laura Drake.

Campbell was released on Aug. 1, 2022, with conditions to report to a bail supervisor and to not contact or communicate directly with the complainant.

Weeks later, on Aug. 27, a member of the public called Kamloops RCMP to report two people sitting in the middle of the road on 11th Avenue and Victoria Street in Kamloops. The two people were identified as Campbell and the complainant.

Court heard Campbell gave a fake name to the police officer and left the scene on foot, before police identified him and put out a warrant for breaching no contact terms.

“Campbell has 23 offences on his criminal record,” said Drake.

“15 of those are given the K file designation, which everyone in this court knows indicates that it's a file that somehow relates to or started with an allegation of domestic violence.”

Drake said Campbell’s criminal record shows he breached a no contact order with the same complainant as far back as May 2019 in Prince George.

Defence lawyer Bobby Movassaghi said Campbell has been dealing with addiction issues, lacked stable housing and suffered from a brain injury stemming from a 2011 stabbing, calling it a “recipe for disaster.”

Campbell told the court that he has taken steps to make improvements to his life.

Drake sought a sentence of over 260 days with credit for 77 days time served and probation over a year, while Movassaghi sought over 120 days and no probation.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong sentenced Campbell to about four months after time-served, and one year probation with orders to not contact or communicate with the complainant.