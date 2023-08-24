TNRD issued expanded evacuation order due to Stein Mountain wildfire north of Lytton

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Stein Mountain wildfire, burning northwest of Lytton.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has expanded the boundary area of an evacuation order put in place due to the Stein Mountain wildfire.

The 3,289-hectare blaze is burning about 12 kilometres northwest of Lytton and west of the Fraser River. BC Wildfire Service said Thursday it has seen “significant growth” over the past 48 hours on the north flank.

“Structure protection crews are actively protecting structures, and night crews remain on sight with support of one water tender,” BCWS said.

On Thursday afternoon, the TNRD issued its expanded evacuation order for an area in Electoral Area I (Blue Sky Country), west of the Fraser River. The regional district noted that the two addressed properties within that area have been on evacuation order for weeks, and no other addressed properties are within the expanded order area.

People who are in the area under evacuation order must leave immediately.

The TNRD also issued an expanded evacuation alert in the same region. More details about this expanded alert can be found on the regional district website.

The Stein Mountain wildfire has prompted a number of other evacuation alerts and orders. More details can be found on Emergency Info B.C.'s website.

The 14,425-hectare Kookipi Creek wildfire, burning just south of the Stein Mountain wildfire, has also resulted in evacuation orders for Siska Indian Band, Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Lytton First Nation, Kanaka Bar Indian Band, Fraser Valley Regional District, Boothroyd Indian Band and Skuppah Indian Band.

Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness noted Wednesday the Lytton region is currently a very active fire area.

“I want to acknowledge the stress that that causes for a community, especially a community like Lytton First Nation who has already been through so much,” she said.