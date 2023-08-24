TNRD to host meeting for those who lost properties in Adams Lake area

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be hosting a virtual public information meeting about wildfire recovery for regional district residents who lost their properties in the Adams Lake area.

On Aug. 23, the TNRD confirmed that 11 properties were impacted by the Bush Creek wildfire. Structures were destroyed on nine properties, and damaged on two properties. These structural impacts within TNRD boundaries were confined to an area southwest of Adams Lake.

The virtual meeting for TNRD property owners in the Adams Lake area is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The TNRD Emergency Operations Centre, BC Wildfire Service, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and BC Hydro will be available to provide information regarding the area southwest of Adams Lake.

"The purpose of this meeting will be to inform TNRD property owners about recovery information who suffered damaged or destroyed structures as a result of the Bush Creek East fire," the TNRD said.

"Please be advised that this public meeting is being held specifically for property owners and residents within this area of the TNRD."

For residents unable to attend, the meeting will be recording and shared on the TNRD YouTube channel. Residents are also welcome to contact the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre for more information.