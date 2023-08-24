City of Kamloops reopens nature parks and trails due to 'favourable conditions'

Photo: Castanet Peterson Creek Park

The City of Kamloops has officially reopened the nature parks and trails because of recent favourable weather conditions.

These spaces have been closed since Aug. 18 due to extreme fire danger.

As of 4 p.m. on Aug. 24, all parks and trails will be open again, along with the Kamloops Bike ranch. The Barnhartvale Landfill and Yard Waste Depot will open at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

"Based on forecasted temperatures and recent precipitation leading to a reduction to the fire danger rating in our area, we are comfortable making the decision to reopen nature parks and trails this afternoon,” Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cail said in a statement.

Kamloops Fire Rescue wants to remind residents that smoking is always prohibited in city parks and trails.

Residents should exercise extreme caution with smoking materials all over the city and use designated disposal containers.

More information about wildfires can be found on the City of Kamloops website.