RCMP look for local man wanted on warrants

Photo: RCMP

The Kamloops RCMP Detachment is asking for the public's help to find a local man who has been arrested before, and is now wanted on new warrants.

In a news release, Mounties said Evan Leigh Davis, 27, is wanted on arrest warrants related to possession of stolen property over $5,000, driving while prohibited, and breach of release order.

The RCMP said it previously requested the public's help to locating Davis in March, which led to his arrest later that month. New warrants were issued for him in July.

Davis is described as a white man standing six-foot-one, weighing 200 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.