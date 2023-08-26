Real estate developer expands plans for North Shore business centre

Photo: City of Kamloops/Bluegreen Architecture A conceptual rendering of the six-storey apartment building that was proposed to city council in March.

Real estate developer ARPA Investments has announced an existing two-storey building on Tranquille Road will be incorporated into a new residential development and commercial hub planned for the North Shore.

In a press release, ARPA Investments said the building at 348 Tranquille Rd., which has been home to Kamloops Innovation Centre, is set to become part of The Innova on Tranquille, a future development planned to include a hotel, a business centre and residential space.

Thompson Rivers University recently announced the Kamloops Innovation Centre would be moving to the campus this fall.

“We have had a great relationship with Kamloops Innovation for years and wish them all the best up at TRU," Joshua Knaak, partner with ARPA Investments, said in a statement.

"We’re also so pleased that the many businesses leasing their space here at 348 Tranquille Rd. are staying with us, fostering that culture of sharing, collaboration, and innovation which makes this space so special."

He said ARPA has been in discussion with businesses and organizations who want to "keep the space highly functioning but also amplify the opportunities for businesses to thrive in a centre for business and innovation.”

The building will be incorporated into The Innova, a development which includes plans for a six-storey building with commercial space on the ground floor and residential apartments above. In a statement, ARPA said a hotel and a business centre will be included in the development.

The six storey mixed-use building came before city council in March.

Jeremy Heighton, executive director for the North Shore Business Improvement Association, said in a statement the "reimagining" of the business and innovation centre and the Innova project fits well with the community plan.

“The partners at ARPA have always been thoughtful in their planning and investments that help revitalize and add vibrancy to a neighbourhood. We know this project will be just as impactful,” Heighton said.