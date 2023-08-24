Some evacuation orders downgraded at Rossmoore Lake fire

Photo: TNRD

UPDATE 5:21 p.m.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District has partially downgraded some evacuation order to an alerts at the Rossmoore Lake fire south of Kamloops.

The regional district says the number of properties under evacuation order has dropped from 48 to just 10.

Some properties in Electoral areas ‘J’, ‘L’ and ‘M’ remain under evacuation order, a detailed map can be found here.

TNRD says the downgraded evacuation order is effective as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

ORIGINAL 5:26 a.m.

There was minimal fire activity overnight on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire after 10 millimetres of rain fell Tuesday, followed by a mainly cloudy day with widespread smoke on Wednesday.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, and temperatures are expected to remain cool with increased humidity.

The fire was showing primarily rank 1 fire behaviour, meaning a low, smouldering ground fire, in areas where the blaze is still active.

A guard is being constructed northeast of Frogmoore Creek further south, heavy equipment is reinforcing contingency guards from the transmission line east to the pipeline.

There are 122 firefighters and 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex with 39 pieces of heavy equipment and 5 line locators working the blaze.

BC Wildfire Service has abandoned the idea of planned ignitions as recent rainfall has helped decrease the fire behaviour.

The Rossmoore Lake fire remains at an estimated 7,853.6 hectares in size and is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.