Kamloops committee suggests six monthly town hall meetings to start in October

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops council committee tasked with organizing town hall meetings has recommended the city launch a series of monthly, neighbourhood-focused sessions starting this fall.

The newly struck community engagement select committee, which involves Coun. Dale Bass, Coun. Bill Sarai and Coun. Katie Neustaeter, held its inaugural meeting on Monday. Committee members and city staff discussed a strategy for pilot testing town hall meetings across Kamloops.

Kristen Rodrigue, acting communications manager, said the goal of the meetings is to give residents the opportunity to respectfully voice their opinions and concerns, and hear input and feedback from others.

“To maximize the participation and create opportunities for all residents to provide input to council, staff recommends hosting a series of events throughout the city,” Rodrigue said.

“This will allow residents to discuss the issues that are most relevant to their neighbourhood, and provide the best chance for everyone to have their voice heard.”

Rodrigue suggested the town hall pilot project should consist of a hybrid meeting format. Participants would first break into small discussion groups, organized around council’s strategic priorities — safety and security, governance and service excellence, livability and sustainability, economic health and advocacy.

Participants would to discuss what they think is working well, what needs to be improved, and which issues might require advocacy to other levels of government.

Then, there will be an open mic portion with a moderator, where the audience can ask questions that may not have been answered in the group discussions.

“[The] benefits of this is it provides various ways for public to participate. They can sit and listen, they could provide ideas by a post-it note. They can have one-on-one conversations at the tables,” Rodrigue said.

“They could have small group conversations, or they could participate in the large group conversation with the open mic at the end. It allows for a wide range of voices to be heard. There’s not really an opportunity in this format for one voice to monopolize the room.”

If city council goes ahead with the final proposal approved unanimously by the committee, city neighbourhoods will be divided up into six groups. Six neighbourhood-focused town hall meetings will be held, one per month starting in October with the exception of December.

Finally, on the seventh and final month of the town hall pilot project, a virtual town hall meeting will be held for anyone who wishes to participate in an online format.

Staff will evaluate the meetings, using criteria like attendance, quality and quantity of feedback, and audience satisfaction with the event measured through survey responses.

The inaugural town hall meeting is proposed to be held for the southeast neighbourhoods — including Juniper Ridge, Barnhartvale, Campbell Creek, Rose Hill, Valleyview and Dallas. City staff are charged with planning the order for the remaining five meetings.

The committee went along with a staff suggestion to set aside a budget of $20,000 for the town hall pilot project to cover venue and food costs. The money will come from council’s contingency fund.

“This is everything that we had hoped for,” Neustaeter told Rodrigue.

“Thank you, while you've been juggling everything else, for putting together such a great concept.”

Committee members voted unanimously to approve the town hall meeting structure. The proposal will go before council for a final vote at a future meeting.