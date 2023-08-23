Kamloops RCMP recover stolen wildfire equipment, arrest one suspect

Photo: File Photo

Kamloops police say they have recovered some stolen firefighting equipment related to local wildfire response efforts and arrested one youth after investigating several reports of theft this week.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to a theft in progress in the 1400-block of Hugh Allan Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 22, just after 2:30 a.m.

According to police, about $10,000 worth of firefighting equipment, an AED and a medic kit were stolen from two parked vehicles.

This theft happened a day after a similar incident was reported to police. Mounties said on Monday, Aug. 21, wildfire gear and equipment was stolen from the same location.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the items stolen were directly related to the local fire response.

In both instances, a black truck was seen in connection with the thefts.

On Aug. 22, at about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to another theft in progress on the North Shore, in the 100-block of Vernon Avenue. The incident involved a truck matching the same description.

According to RCMP, officers located the suspect vehicle, which was also reported as stolen. A youth suspect, who is known to police, was located inside and arrested for possession of stolen property.

Two other men allegedly fled on foot before police arrived on scene.

Mounties found a pellet rifle, the stolen medic bag and AED, along with a bag containing the wildfire gear from the Aug. 21 theft inside the truck.

The youth was released pending the outcome of the investigation.

“It is extremely disheartening to see these crimes occurring and potentially hampering the efforts of those who are trying to protect life and property in extremely dangerous and volatile environments," said Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley in a press release.

"We will be working proactively with our partners and the public to ensure those found responsible for any thefts affecting the ability of firefighters on the frontlines are held to full account, with zero tolerance displayed for such senseless criminal acts.”

Mounties said they are on the lookout for more stolen gear.

Anyone with information about these thefts, or thefts that might be related, are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP.