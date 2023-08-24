Kamloops chamber organizing database of businesses offering evacuee support

Photo: Mya Toews The Emergency Support Services centre in the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of businesses in the city offering supports for wildfire evacuees and firefighters.

Acacia Pangilinan, executive director for Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce, said the list will be updated once every business day. The list will be available on their website as long as these businesses are offering these services.

Restaurants are offering discounted meals, and there is support for those who have pets or livestock, including a discount at Petland. Thrift stores are offering free clothes, and some hair salons are giving away free haircuts to firefighters.

For families, many centres are offering free admission, like the Kamloops Art Gallery. Some gyms are offering free access to their showers and their workout spaces.

More detailed information can be found on the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce website.

Pangilinan said if businesses want to be added to the list, they can email her directly at [email protected].