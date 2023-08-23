219623
217065
Kamloops  

KFR investigating North Shore fire which damaged home, vehicle

KFR investigates house fire

- | Story: 443068

Kamloops Fire Rescue is still investigating the cause of an overnight fire which damaged a North Shore residence.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Monday firefighters were called to a house fire that happened on the 300-block of Linden Avenue. KFR responded with six apparatuses and 23 firefighters who worked to extinguished the blaze.

KFR Deputy Chief Ryan Cail said there were no reported injuries, and no one was home when the fire started.

"We had an inspector go and do an investigation, which hasn't been completed at this time yet. So we don't know origin or cause at this time," Cail said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >





199702
Real Estate
4908817
1707-1471 St Paul Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$650,000
more details
217784




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet


Kamloops SPCA >




TheTango.net
Why Jennifer Aniston struggles to be in a relationship

Why Jennifer Aniston struggles to be in a relationship

Showbiz | August 23, 2023

The punter did this...

Must Watch | August 23, 2023

Dog gets a haircut

Must Watch | August 23, 2023

Mid- week memes- August 23, 2023

Galleries | August 23, 2023

Lizzo claims she’s ‘doing good’

Showbiz | August 23, 2023


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
220034