KFR investigating North Shore fire which damaged home, vehicle

Photo: Courtney Radmore

Kamloops Fire Rescue is still investigating the cause of an overnight fire which damaged a North Shore residence.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Monday firefighters were called to a house fire that happened on the 300-block of Linden Avenue. KFR responded with six apparatuses and 23 firefighters who worked to extinguished the blaze.

KFR Deputy Chief Ryan Cail said there were no reported injuries, and no one was home when the fire started.

"We had an inspector go and do an investigation, which hasn't been completed at this time yet. So we don't know origin or cause at this time," Cail said.