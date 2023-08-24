Aberdeen Mall offers free admission to circus performances for wildfire evacuees

Photo: Cushman & Wakefield

Aberdeen Mall is offering free admission to Circo Osorio's circus performances this week for people who have been evacuated due to wildfires.

Those who have accessed the Emergency Services Support (ESS) are able to obtain free tickets to Circo Osorio’s presentation of “Run Away with The Circus".

This offer will be available for shows from August 24 to 28.

"Aberdeen Mall is extremely saddened by the devastation many residents have faced due to the wildfires this season, particularly in the past several days. In this time of instability, our hope is to provide a small respite to those who have been evacuated from their homes," the mall said in a statement.

Evacuees can get tickets by visiting the box office situated in front of the tent before the show time, with proof of ESS registration. There is a limit of one ticket per person.

Overnight parking at the mall is also available to all campers, RV's, trailers and vehicles who may have been displaced.

To see the full list of circus showings visit the Aberdeen Mall website.