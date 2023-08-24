Police identify vehicle believed to be involved in crash which killed Merritt councillor

Photo: RCMP A grey Jeep Cherokee has been identified as a suspect vehicle in a hit and run which killed a Merritt city councillor.

Valemount police have released photos of a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a hit and run which killed a Merritt city councillor in July.

The collision happened at about midnight on July 5 on Highway 16 near Lucerne Lake, east of Valemount. Merritt Coun. Claire Newman, 46, was killed in the crash.

In a news release issued earlier this week, Mounties said they suspect that a grey 2016-2018 Jeep Cherokee was involved in the collision. The vehicle was observed driving along Highway 16 at the Parks Canada gate, west of Jasper at about midnight on July 5.

RCMP said the license plate number of the vehicle is not visible on surveillance footage, and there was no front plate on the car.

Once the Cherokee travelled through the Parks Canada gate, it is unknown if it travelled south toward Banff or east toward Edmonton.

According to police, officers have checked surveillance footage at gas stations in Jasper and Hinton, Alta., but the suspect was not seen on video.

It is believed that the suspect vehicle will have front end damage from the impact. It might be missing a driver's side headlight, and there may be damage to the front grill.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Valemount RCMP at 250-566-4466 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.