Mother nature helps firefighters with rain for Rossmore Lake fire

Photo: BCWS

Rain helped decrease fire activity in the Rossmore Lake fire burning to burn between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops. The out of control wildfire remains listed at 7,853 hectares and there are 122 firefighters assigned to fight the blaze.

“The primary area of concern is the finger on the southernmost edge of the fire,” BCWS said.

There are currently 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex. Helicopters are assigned operational objectives on fires within the complex as needed and there are currently 41 pieces of heavy equipment working the complex.

Structure protection is responding to this incident.

A fire guard is being constructed northeast of Frogmore Creek, while heavy equipment reinforces contingency guards from the transmission line east to the pipeline.