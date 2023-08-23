Lower fire activity at Rossmoore following 10 millimetres of rainfall

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 4:42 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service said crews are no longer planning ignitions at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire as recent rainfall has helped decrease the fire behaviour.

The Rossmoore Lake fire is estimated to be 7,853.6 hectares in size, and is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, told Castanet Kamloops the fire has received 10 millimetres of rain in the past day.

He said as of Wednesday, fire behaviour throughout the majority of the blaze is burning at rank 1, which means it is a smouldering ground fire with white smoke and no open flame.

Tower said that they currently have four helicopters working at Rossmoore, with two focusing on bucketing and the other two transporting people.

Crews are currently working with heavy equipment along the southwestern flank of the fire.

Tower also said that the perimeter on the BCWS website is most likely not correct, as they are still trying to gather information from their field teams.

“There is definitely some more fire that's not reflected by the current perimeter. We're still, as always, trying to get that information from the field into our team so we can update our perimeters,” he said.

Yesterday, BCWS said some planned ignitions were being organized, but Tower said this measure is no longer needed now that it has rained.

“They're probably not anything going to happen anymore based on the rain — just not needed,” he said.

ORIGINAL 5:19 a.m.

Rain has helped to decrease fire activity in the Rossmoore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops.

The out-of-control wildfire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, and is estimated to be about 7,853 hectares in size. As of Wednesday, there are 122 firefighters assigned to fight the blaze.

“The primary area of concern is the finger on the southernmost edge of the fire,” BCWS said.

"Work on containment line construction continues along the south flank."

A fire guard is being constructed northeast of Frogmoore Creek, while heavy equipment reinforces contingency guards from the transmission line east to the pipeline.

There are currently 39 pieces of heavy equipment working at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire. Structure protection resources are also deployed.

There are currently 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the Adams Lake, North Shuswap and Sorrento areas. BCWS said helicopters are assigned operational objectives on fires within the complex as needed.