B.C. premier addressed concerns about police in Bush Creek evacuation order areas

During his visit to a wildfire evacuee camp set up in Kamloops, B.C.'s premier addressed concerns raised by some North Shuswap residents that efforts to get supplies to people staying in evacuation order areas have been blocked by RCMP.

Several members of these wildfire-impacted communities have expressed frustration about an increased police presence in areas under evacuation order, saying this has stopped grassroots efforts to deliver supplies to those who chose to remain in the area to protect properties.

Some residents said if it wasn't for locals helping to fight the wildfire, their communities would have sustained even greater damage.

Some evacuees present at a camp set up in Rayleigh expressed their concerns about the roadblocks and police presence to Premier David Eby during his visit.

“I heard from a few people here about their anxiety about what's happening at home,” Eby said.

“My best advice to everybody is to listen to those emergency frontline responders when they're giving advice. Please don't go in this area. We know you have anxiety. We know you're trying to help."

Eby said he understands some residents want to help, but said first responders coordinate to save lives first, and protect property when possible.

“Our firefighters are having to spend time, if it's safe for them, to go in and try to get people out of those areas before the fire gets too dangerous and actually claims lives,” said Eby.

“Our firefighters should not be trying to get people out of evacuated areas if people are able to move themselves, they should be focusing on fighting the fires.”

Eby said additional problems, such as people moving or taking fire equipment, are equally as disruptive to fire suppression efforts.

“Moving fire equipment, relocating fire equipment, stealing fire equipment — this is not assisting the fire effort,” said Eby.

“I do understand people want to help, they want to move the equipment to where they think it's a better place, but when the firefighters go and try to find it and it's not there, that puts them in danger, it puts the community in danger.”

On Tuesday, Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said experienced structural firefighters decide where equipment is placed, and pumps, hoses and sprinklers are set up "so we can agilely move around into the next set of structures and protect those."

"I do really empathize that it's a very scary situation, and that you might think that you're doing something to help yourself, your neighbours, others, but I would really just urge if we can leave it to professionals, they do have a plan," Tower said.

Eby said he has also heard concerns from Kukpi7 James Tomma, of Skwlax te Secwepemculecw (formerly known as the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band) about the possibility of vandalism and theft in now-empty communities.

“If you're here in an evacuee camp, I totally understand and I would feel the same anxiety and stress and want to know what was happening in my community and want to help,” said Eby.

“This is an incredibly fluid, dynamic and dangerous situation. The emergency response teams are doing the best they can in very challenging circumstances.”