BCWS says McArthur Island firefighter camp will be moved soon

Photo: Mya Toews The BCWS camp located on soccer fields at McArthur Island Park on Monday.

BC Wildfire Service says a camp set up for hundreds of wildland firefighters on McArthur Island will be moved soon.

Karley Desrosiers, BCWS information officer, told Castanet Kamloops in a statement that personnel like unit crews, initial attack crews, structure protection crews and contract crews from across the province are staying at the Kamloops camp.

All of the crews are working within the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake fire and the Bush Creek East fire. Desrosiers said that around 300 firefighters are staying in the camp.

Large tents are also set up among the individual tents for firefighters. Desrosiers said these tents are where people will go to eat.

She said that the camp will be moved as soon as they find a new location, which will likely be within a few days.

“The camp will be moved as quickly as possible. Typically, we avoid establishing camps in areas that are exposed to the public,” Desrosiers said.

The air quality within Kamloops has been very poor, with the health index being 8 on Tuesday, meaning high risk.

Environment Canada has advised people to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during this time, however firefighters have to sleep and work outside during these conditions.

“Research on the impact of smoke on wildland firefighters is ongoing, however, we do know that poor air quality isn’t healthy for anyone,” she said.

Desrosiers added they are not able to place the firefighters in hotels, as they are leaving space for evacuees.

“It is difficult to house 400 or more people in hotels, especially in areas where there are many people evacuated,” she said.

“We must ensure hotels are available for evacuees. Firefighters stay in hotels if and when they are available. Typical camps are established when there are large complex fires, and the BCWS must support and house large numbers of people.”

Desrosiers asked members of the public to not visit the camp out of respect for the people staying there.