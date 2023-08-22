Bikes worth over $15,000 returned to owners after being stolen in recent break and enter

Photo: File Photo

Two bikes worth over $15,000 have been returned to their owners after police investigated a recent break and enter.

In a news release, police said on Saturday, the Kamloops RCMP Crime Reduction Unit was following up on a break-in which happened last week at a business on the 1000-block of Victoria Street.

During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for a residence on St. Paul Street, where they believed the two stolen bikes were located.

“During that search, officers did locate two stolen bikes – but related to a different theft that had just occurred the night before,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement.

“The investigation into the commercial break and enter is still ongoing, but in the meantime, police were able to get a set of bikes worth more than $15,000 back to their rightful owners.”

The bikes that were recovered were stolen from a bike rack in a gated parking area on Lorne Street between Aug. 18 and 19.

“The Kamloops RCMP Detachment is grateful for the public support that led to the recovery of these bikes and is reminding the community of how important it is to report suspicious and criminal activities to police, to help prevent and advance these investigations,” Evelyn said.

Both of the investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the Lorne Street theft or the theft on Victoria Street is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-828-3000.