NorKam Senior secondary receives funding for robotics program

Photo: Mya Toews New Gold employees presenting the cheque for the robotics program to NorKam school staff.

New Gold has provided funding for a robotics program at NorKam Senior Secondary, as well as brand-new coveralls for trades students.

Dewald van der Merwe, technology education teacher at NorKam, applied for the New Gold Community Investment Program in hopes of supporting his students and the school's robotics program.

New Gold ended up donating $8,060 to the robotics program, and 200 coveralls for students in the trades school.

“This funding will significantly enhance our students' learning experiences and open up exciting opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM),” van de Merwe said in a statement.

This donation will allow NorKam to acquire a set of VEX robotics kits made for a classroom setting, which can accommodate 18 to 22 students.

This kit helps students with no experience construct their first robot.

School District 73 noted robotics programming is "foundational" to a STEM education.

"This funding will serve to support educators to empower our young minds to thrive in an ever-evolving world,” the school district said in a statement.