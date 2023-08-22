B.C. premier visits Rayleigh wildfire evacuation camp, speaks with evacuees

Provincial government officials came to Kamloops on Tuesday morning to visit a wildfire evacuee camp recently constructed in Rayleigh, touring the facility and meeting with locals affected by nearby wildfires.

B.C. Premier David Eby, Bowinn Ma, minister for emergency management and climate readiness, Bruce Ralston, minister for forests, and Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister of emergency preparedness met with Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc leaders and evacuees, as well as Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, at the camp.

“It is a remarkable thing to see both the strength of people here, and the resilience, and also to know how much road is still ahead to recover,” Eby told reporters on Tuesday.

Locals affected by the wildfires shared their experiences with premier, with some showing him images of the fires and telling him about the impact fires have had on their communities and homes.

Kukpi7 James Tomma of Skwlax te Secwepemculecw, also known as the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, told the premier about his experience evacuating from his community. He said he had to hide under a bridge before being rescued by boat.

“I’m hoping, prevailing on, the government at all levels to assist us because the simple fact is that winter's coming,” said Tomma.

“My people are going to have to go back to the new reality.”

The band issued evacuation orders and alerts on Friday and Saturday as the Bush Creek East blaze was driven south.

Rosanne Casimir, Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7, welcomed the officials, stressing the importance of different communities helping each other.

“To me, it's really all efforts and all hands on deck, when it comes to times of crisis, being able to, everyone roll up their sleeves and support all those that have been impacted,” said Casimir.

“We also have to look at being more proactive when we're looking at the ever-extenuating circumstances of climate crisis and what we're seeing every year and the changes that have been taking place.”

Minister Sajjan echoed the premier’s sentiments, thanking community leadership and telling those affected by the fire that support would be given to evacuees.

“The federal government will be working very closely with the governor's office to make sure that the appropriate support is given,” said Sajjan.

Eby will continue a tour through the Thompson-Okanagan on Tuesday, and is due to make stops in Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton.