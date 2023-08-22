Cooler weather could reduce fire behaviour at Rossmoore Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS The Rossmoore Lake wildfire in early August.

Cool weather and increased humidity could help lessen fire behaviour at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

The 7,853-hectare blaze is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Tuesday to 19 C, which BCWS said will help reduce fire behaviour in the short term. This will allow crews to make necessary progress in priority areas.

BCWS said crews will continue with the same operational objectives as Monday.

The primary concern is the southern edge of the fire, where firefighting crews will continue to work on containment line construction.

Structure protection will be put up along the east flank where crews are establishing systems and implementing FireSmart principles.

Heavy equipment will be used to reinforce contingency guards from the transmission line east to the pipeline.

Crews are also engaging with local ranchers to prepare them for planned ignitions underway along the eastern flank south of Long Lake Road. These ignitions will happen throughout the next 48 to 76 hours if conditions allow.

Crews will also continue to mop up and patrol along the northern section of the wildfire from Ross Moore Lake to Nicol Lake.

There are 122 firefighters and 41 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the Rossmoore Lake fire on Tuesday. There are also 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex which includes the Bush Creek East fire, these are deployed as needed.