Kamloops Art Gallery offers free admission to those affected by wildfires

Photo: Kamloops Art Gallery

The Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG) is now offering free admission to wildfire evacuees.

KAG said in a statement that evacuees can identify themselves to the gallery admissions staff, who will then grant them free entry.

“Recognizing the stress and uncertainty faced by those displaced by the wildfires, the KAG aims to provide a safe space where individuals and families can find comfort, inspiration, and a brief escape from the current circumstances,” KAG said.

“The Gallery offers a welcoming environment with comfortable seating, reading materials, and beautiful artworks that offer a small reprieve from ongoing challenges.”

The gallery will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and till 8 p.m. on Thursday.

More information about the gallery’s current exhibits can be found on the KAG website.